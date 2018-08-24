हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Atal Bihari Vajpayee's niece Karuna Shukla slams BJP for 'politicising' his death

In a video message, which has gone viral, Karuna Shukla alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president Amit Shah and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh for using her uncle's name for narrow political gains.

Aug 24, 2018, 10:44 AM IST
Next
Video

Arun Jaitley resumes office, takes charge as Finance Minister

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close