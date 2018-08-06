हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Atleast 90 killed after 6.9 magnitude earthquake strikes Indonesia's Lombok Island, near Bali

A powerful earthquake struck the Indonesian tourist island of Lombok, killing at least 90 people and shaking neighboring Bali, as authorities said Monday rescuers still hadn't reached some hard-hit areas and the death toll could climb.

Aug 06, 2018, 10:26 AM IST
