Ayodhya all set to host VHP's 'dharam sabha' on November 25

The temple town of Ayodhya is all set to host a grand ‘Dharam Sabha’ organised by Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on November 25 to garner support for the construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site. With nearly all hotels and dharamshalas in the area booked, the VHP’s preparations are already complete, almost a week before the event.

Nov 22, 2018, 10:08 AM IST
