Ayodhya: Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray arrives at the Laxman Qilla

This segment of Zee News brings to you latest updates. Amid his party's push for early construction of a Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray arrived in temple town on Saturday for a two-day visit. The Sena chief was accompanied by his wife Rashmi and son Aditya. Watch this video to know more.