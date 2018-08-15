हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Azad Conclave: In Independence Day speech, Modi sets up 2019 battle

In his last Independence Day address before the next General Elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced not just the launch date for the Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Abhiyan health insurance scheme, but also that women officers in short service commissions in uniformed services will be eligible for permanent commission similar to male counterparts.

Aug 15, 2018, 15:30 PM IST
