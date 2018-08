Azadi Conclave: Prime Minister Narendra Modi worked for betterment of India, says Baba Ramdev

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today announced that the government’s ambitious healthcare scheme, Jan Arogya Abhiyaan, will be launched on September 25 on the occasion of the 102nd birth anniversary of Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay. He said that the healthcare scheme will have a positive impact on 50 crore Indians and will be a key step in eradicating poverty from the country. Watch how Baba Ramdev reacts to PM Modi speech.