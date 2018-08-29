हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Azam Khan threatened my daughters with acid attack: Amar Singh

Amar Singh has released the tape in which he claimed that Azam Khan had stated that people like Amar Singh should be slaughtered and acid should be thrown on their daughters. "

Aug 29, 2018, 21:32 PM IST
