Azam Khan's wife Tanzeem Fatima returns gifted cow over mob lynching fears

Tanzeem Fatima, the wife of veteran Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan, has returned a cow gifted to them by a revered seer over mob lynching fears in the aftermath of the recent killing of a Muslim man in Rajasthan's Alwar over suspicion of cow smuggling.

Jul 25, 2018, 16:50 PM IST
