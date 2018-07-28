हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Badhir News: 30 dead after bus falls in a 300-feet deep gorge in Maharashtra

30 people are reported to be dead after a bus fell in a 300-feet deep gorge in Maharashtra. Watch the video to know more.

Jul 28, 2018, 17:02 PM IST
