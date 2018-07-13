हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Badhir News: A boy named Rohit keeps Bhopal model hostage claiming love

This is a special segment for hearing impaired which brings to you latest updates of the afternoon. A boy named Rohit keeps Bhopal model hostage claiming love.

Jul 13, 2018, 16:38 PM IST
Madhya Pradesh: Man from Bhopal took a model hostage inside a flat, threatens to kill her

