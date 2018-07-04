हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Badhir News: Amarnath Yatra suspended after landslide kills five pilgrims

The Amarnath Yatra has been suspended after five people were killed in a landslide between Railpatri and Brarimarg on the Baltal route on Tuesday night.

Jul 04, 2018, 18:56 PM IST
