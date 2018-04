Badhir News: 'Dalits across the country are tortured, why is the PM not speaking,' asks Rahul Gandhi

This is a special segment for hearing impaired which brings to you latest updates of the afternoon. 'Dalits across the country are tortured, why is the PM not speaking,' asks Rahul Gandhi. 'BJP has been scared after the Bharat Band, is torturing dalits across country,' says Mayawati. Watch this video to know more.