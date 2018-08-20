हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Badhir News: Government can opt for construction of Ram Mandir, says Keshav Prasad Maurya

Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya had said that the Narendra Modi-led government could opt for the legislative route in the parliament for the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya if required.

Aug 20, 2018, 16:46 PM IST
UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya speaks to Zee News

