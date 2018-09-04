हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Badhir News: Indian Air Force MIG-27 crashes near Jodhpur, pilot safe

This is a special segment for hearing impaired which brings to you latest updates of the afternoon. An Indian Air Force MIG 27 plane has crashed in outskirts of Jodhpur, Rajasthan according to Zee Media reports. Watch this video to know more.

Sep 04, 2018, 16:40 PM IST
