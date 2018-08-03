हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Badhir News: JD(U) MLA Bima Bharti's son found dead near railway track in Patna

This is a special segment for hearing impaired which brings to you latest updates of the afternoon. JD(U) MLA Bima Bharti's son found dead near railway track in Patna. Watch this video to know more.

Aug 03, 2018, 16:34 PM IST
