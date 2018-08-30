हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Badhir News: Lalu Prasad Yadav surrenders before special CBI court in Ranchi

This is a special segment for hearing impaired which brings to you latest updates of the afternoon. Fodder scam case convict Lalu Prasad Yadav surrenders before special CBI court in Ranchi. Watch this video to know more.

Aug 30, 2018, 16:42 PM IST
