Badhir News: Local train services halted at Nala Sopara due to waterlogging

This is a special segment for hearing impaired which brings to you latest updates of the afternoon. Heavy rains once again gripped Mumbai for a fourth consecutive day with reports of water-logged streets and slow traffic since Tuesday early morning.

Jul 10, 2018, 17:42 PM IST
