हिन्दी
मराठी
বাংলা
தமிழ்
മലയാളം
ગુજરાતી
తెలుగు
ಕನ್ನಡ
Search
Live TV
Photos
Videos
World
India
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Cricket
Technology
States
Business
Bhojpuri
. . .
Live TV
Photos
Videos
Blogs
Entertainment
Bollywood
Television
Music
Regional
Movie Reviews
Hollywood
Lifestyle
People
Relationships
Travel
Food & Recipes
Fashion
Culture
Horoscope
Spirituality
Sports
Cricket
Football
Tennis
Badminton
Other Sports
Technology
Gadgets
Mobiles
Gaming
Apps
Internet & Social Media
India
City
Mumbai
Kolkata
Pune
Bengaluru
Chennai
Hyderabad
Ahmedabad
Gurugram
Noida
Ghaziabad
Patna
Bhopal
Lucknow
Jaipur
Faridabad
Kanpur
Shimla
States
Andhra Pradesh
Assam
Bihar
Chhattisgarh
Delhi NCR
Goa
Gujarat
Haryana
Himachal Pradesh
Jammu and Kashmir
Jharkhand
Karnataka
Kerala
Madhya Pradesh
Maharashtra
North East
Odisha
Punjab
Rajasthan
Tamil Nadu
Telangana
Uttar Pradesh
Uttarakhand
West Bengal
UTs
World
Asia
Africa
Americas
Europe
Australia-Oceania
Business
Economy
Markets
Personal Finance
Companies
International Business
Real Estate
Bullion
Automobile
Science & Environment
Space
Environment
Discoveries
Science
Health
CONTACT
.
PRIVACY POLICY
.
LEGAL
.
COMPLAINT
.
OUR TEAM
.
INVESTOR INFO
.
ADVERTISE With Us
.
CAREERS
.
WHERE TO WATCH
News
Video
Badhir News: Man gunned down for forcibly entering Farooq Abdullah's residence in an SUV
This is a special segment for hearing impaired which brings to you latest updates of the afternoon.
Aug 04, 2018, 17:12 PM IST
Next
Video
Rahul to bring Priyanka to defeat PM Modi?
Comments - Join the Discussion
Trending
Priyanka Chopra pens an emotional note as Quantico comes to an end
People
Shilpa Shinde and Salman Khan's romantic video from Dus Ka Dum goes viral-Watch
Television
Is Priyanka Vadra set to replace Sonia Gandhi as Congress candidate in Rae Bareilly in 2019...
India
India now 3rd Asian country to get STA-1 status from US, high-tech product sales to get easi...
International Business
India vs China in US: Are desi students outperforming northern neighbours in America?
India
World
Tent collapse at PM Narendra Modi's West Bengal rally: Probe panel blames Mamata Govern...
India
Man gunned down for forcibly entering Farooq Abdullah's residence in an SUV
India
Kapil Sharma's new pic goes viral on Twitter—Check inside
People
Imran Khan’s swearing-in ceremony may be deferred, says Pakistani media
World
Four terrorists gunned down after encounter breaks out in J&K's Shopian
Jammu and Kashmir