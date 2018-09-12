हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Badhir News: Mehul Choksi alleges 'political pressure', claims to be a 'soft target'

This is a special segment for hearing impaired which brings to you latest updates of the afternoon. Fugitive businessman in the PNB scam case has claimed that he is being targeted due to political pressure. In an earlier video he had claimed the all charges against him leveled by the ED are false and baseless.

Sep 12, 2018, 16:44 PM IST
