Badhir News: Modi-BJP, RSS are against Dalits in the country, says Rahul Gandhi

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Thursday joined the protests being held at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar against the alleged dilution of the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act and slammed the Narendra Modi government for ignoring the Dalit community.

Aug 09, 2018, 18:18 PM IST
