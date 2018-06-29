हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Badhir News: Multiplex staff beaten up by Raj Thackeray's MNS workers over exorbitant food prices

This is a special segment for hearing impaired which brings to you latest updates of the afternoon. Multiplex staff beaten up by Raj Thackeray's MNS workers over exorbitant food prices. The incident took place on Thursday afternoon at PVR Icon multiplex located at Senapati Bapat road.

Jun 29, 2018, 17:04 PM IST
Next
Video

Mumbai: CCTV footage of the chartered plane crash in Ghatkopar

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close