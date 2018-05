Badhir News: Narendra Modi launches Karnataka poll campaign with series of taunts at Rahul Gandhi

This is a special segment for hearing impaired which brings to you latest updates of the afternoon. Prime Minister Narendra Modi kicked off his campaign for the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018 with a stinging attack on Rahul Gandhi at a poll rally at Santhemarahalli in southern Karnataka's Chamarajanagar district. He dared the Congress chief to speak for 15 minutes without reading from a piece of paper.