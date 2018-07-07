हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Badhir News: National Testing Agency to conduct NEET, JEE twice a year

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and National Eligibility Test will now be conducted by National Testing Agency, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar announced on Saturday. Till now, these exams were organised by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

Jul 07, 2018, 16:58 PM IST
