हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Badhir News: Pak PM-designate Imran Khan may invite PM Modi for his oath ceremony

Prime Minister Narendra Modi may attend the swearing-in ceremony of Pakistani cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan as the next Prime Minister of the neighbouring country in the light of reports that his party PTI was considering to invite all SAARC leaders.

Jul 31, 2018, 16:50 PM IST
Next
Video

Imran Khan's PTI considering inviting PM Modi, other SAARC leaders for his oath taking ceremony

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close