Badhir News: PM Modi addresses mega rally in Midnapore, West Bengal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today addressed a rally in West Bengal's Midnapore as part of his farmer outreach ahead of the 2019 General Elections. The rally, held on the Midnapore College grounds, was the prime minister's first visit to the state this year. Watch this segment for top news stories of the day.

Jul 16, 2018, 16:40 PM IST
Nothing can be achieved without approval of the ‘syndicate’ in Bengal: PM Modi

