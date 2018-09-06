हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Badhir News: Rainbow community ecstatic, overwhelmed as SC reads down Sec 377

This is a special segment for hearing impaired which brings to you latest updates of the afternoon. A historic judgement was passed by the Supreme Court on Thursday under which Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code has been struck down. Watch this video to know more.

Sep 06, 2018, 16:56 PM IST
Next
Video

Mamata Banerjee wrote a letter to PWD, asking to submit bridge fitness report

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close