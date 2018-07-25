हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Badhir News: Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan's wife Tanzeem Fatima returns gifted cow

This is a special segment for hearing impaired which brings to you latest updates of the afternoon. Speaking to Zee Media, Rajya Sabha MP Tazeem Fatima said, ''With deep pain, we have returned a beautiful cow gifted to us by a seer over fears that someone might kill the animal and put the blame on us.''

Jul 25, 2018, 16:56 PM IST
Azam Khan's wife Tanzeem Fatima returns gifted cow over mob lynching fears

