Badhir News: Shashi Tharoor warns of 'Hindu Pakistan' if BJP wins 2019 elections

This is a special segment for hearing impaired which brings to you latest updates of the afternoon. India will turn into a “Hindu Pakistan” if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) comes back into power after 2019 Lok Sabha elections, said Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday, sparking a controversial row.

Jul 12, 2018, 16:40 PM IST
