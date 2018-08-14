हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Badhir News: Simultaneous elections are not possible without a legal framework, says CEC OP Rawat

This is a special segment for hearing impaired which brings to you latest updates of the afternoon. Simultaneous elections are not possible without a legal framework as any extension or curtailment of the term of assemblies will require a constitutional amendment, Chief Election Commissioner OP Rawat said today, a day after the BJP made a fresh push to hold Lok Sabha and assembly polls together.

Aug 14, 2018, 16:40 PM IST
