हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Badhir News: Uttar Pradesh to ban plastic from July 15

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has issued an order imposing a ban on the use of plastic from July 15th in the state.

Jul 06, 2018, 18:38 PM IST
Next
Video

BJP may form government in Jammu and Kashmir after Amarnath Yatra

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close