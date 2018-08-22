हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Bajrang Punia wins first gold medal for India at Asian Games 2018

This segment of Zee News brings to you latest information on Wrestler Bajrang Punia who has won the 1st gold medal for India at the Asian Games 2018. Watch this video to know more.

Aug 22, 2018, 15:30 PM IST
