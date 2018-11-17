हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ban on CBI in Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal

Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal governments have banned CBI to conduct raids and investigations, as the Opposition alleged states were losing faith in central agencies due to their "misuse" by the Narendra Modi government at the Centre.

Nov 17, 2018, 08:02 AM IST
