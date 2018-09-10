हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Bharat Bandh: Akhilesh Yadav avoids sharing stage with Rahul Gandhi

Congress has claimed that 21 parties, including SP, BSP, TMC, DMK and RJD, as well as several chambers of commerce and traders’ bodies, have backed its Bharat bandh call.

Sep 10, 2018, 13:08 PM IST
Next
Video

Bharat Bandh: Protest turns violent, buses and trains stopped

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close