Bharat Bandh: Rahul Gandhi leads protest against fuel price hike

Opposition parties are today unitedly protesting the rise in fuel prices and participating in the nationwide shutdown which was called by the Congress last week. Twenty other political parties, including the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the Samajwadi Party (SP), have extended their support to the Congress against the fuel price hike.

Sep 10, 2018, 11:00 AM IST
News100: Bharat Bandh hit Bengaluru, schools and colleges closed

