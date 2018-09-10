हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Bharat Bandh: RJD workers torch tyres in Bihar

Workers of the RJD's youth wing have torched tyres at the Jehanabad railway track in connection with the Bharat bandh called by Opposition parties. Watch this video to know more.

Sep 10, 2018, 09:10 AM IST
