Bharat Bandh: "Shiv bhakt" Rahul Gandhi joins protest against hike in price of petrol and diesel

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi kickstarted the party’s call for a nationwide shutdown from Rajghat in New Delhi on Monday. Watch this video to know more.

Sep 10, 2018, 11:48 AM IST
Bharat Bandh: Rahul Gandhi joins protest against fuel price hike

