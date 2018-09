Bharat Bandh: Violence in several states, petrol pumps vandalised, rail tracks blocked

Cases of violence have been reported from several states by protestors observing 'Bharat Bandh' against rising fuel prices in the country. Protesters in Bharuch in Gujarat burnt tyres and stopped buses resulting in the traffic movement being affected. In Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain, protestors reportedly identified as Congress workers vandalised a petrol pump.