हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Bhima-Koregaon Raids: SC extends house arrest term of 5 accused till September 17

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court extended the five accused activists' house arrest term, stating that they would continue to be grounded till September 17, when the apex court will hear the matter.

Sep 13, 2018, 08:12 AM IST
Next
Video

Video Breaking: Ganesh Chaturthi festival 2018 celebrations begins

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close