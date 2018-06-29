हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Bhopal ASI succumbs to injuries, gets cremated with state honor

Assistant sub-inspector Amritlal Bhilala, who met with an accident succumbed to his injuries. He was cremated with full state honor in the presence of CM Shivraj Singh.

Jun 29, 2018, 15:10 PM IST
