Big setback for Congress in Rajasthan as minority president resigns

Churning is going on in all the parties for the candidates' tickets in the assembly elections in the state. While the BJP has released a list of 170 seats, the Congress has declared the names of candidates for 184 seats so far. Since then, leaders who did not receive tickets from both parties have started to oppose. In this connection, Nizam Qureshi, president of the minority affairs department of Rajasthan Congress has resigned from his post.

Nov 18, 2018, 12:48 PM IST
