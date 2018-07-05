हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Big setback for Mallya as London court orders to recover funds owed to banks

UK High Court judge has issued an enforcement order in favour of a consortium of 13 Indian banks, seeking to recover funds owed to them by liquor baron Vijay Mallya who is fighting money laundering charges worth nearly Rs 9,000 crore.

Jul 05, 2018, 21:50 PM IST
Next
Video

JNU inquiry panel upholds Umar Khalid's rustication, Kanhaiya Kumar's fine

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close