हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Bihar: 3-year-old falls into borewell in Munger district, rescue operation underway

A three-year-old girl fell in a 225 feet-deep borewell in Munger district of Bihar. Watch this video to know more.

Aug 01, 2018, 20:46 PM IST
Next
Video

Deshhit: Know top 20 deshhit news of today

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close