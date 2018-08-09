हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Bihar Minister Manju Verma Resigns Over Muzaffarpur Shelter Home Rape Horror

Bihar social welfare minister Manju Verma tendered her resignation on Wednesday in the wake of the nationwide uproar over the Muzaffarpur shelter sex abuse scandal that erupted under her watch.

Aug 09, 2018, 09:10 AM IST
