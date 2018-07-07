हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Bihar: Principal including teachers and students rapes school girl for months

A 13-year-old in Bihar was allegedly raped by eighteen people, including her school principal and two teachers, for seven months.

Jul 07, 2018, 10:26 AM IST
Next
Video

Morning Breaking: Dairy farmers to stop supply of milk in Mumbai

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close