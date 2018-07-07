हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Bihar rape case: Nationalist Congress Party questions Nitish's government over security in school

Nationalist Congress Party has raised a question in Bihar teen rape case that where are the girls actually safe, even going to school is hampering their safety.

Jul 07, 2018, 13:10 PM IST
Next
Video

India battles monsoon havoc: Heavy rainfall causes water logging in many states

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close