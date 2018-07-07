हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Bihar: Teen raped by principal, teachers and students in school

A 13-year-old in Bihar was allegedly raped by eighteen people, including her school principal and two teachers, for seven months.

Jul 07, 2018, 12:12 PM IST
