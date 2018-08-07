हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Bill to restore original SC/ST atrocity law passed by Lok Sabha

A Bill to overturn a Supreme Court order concerning certain safeguards against arrest under the SC/ST law was unanimously passed by the Lok Sabha today.

Aug 07, 2018, 09:54 AM IST
