Biplab Deb says ducks can raise oxygen levels in water bodies, plans to distribute ducklings

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Tuesday made a bizarre statement by saying that ducks can increase oxygen levels in water bodies by swimming in them. The chief minister gave the statement while he was addressing an inaugural event of a traditional boat race at Rudrasagar, which is an artificial lake around the water palace Neermahal.

Aug 29, 2018, 11:30 AM IST
