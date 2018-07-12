हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Bizarre! This Indian man has finally cut his fingernails after 66 years

Chillal, 82, recently retired his fingernails to Ripley's after growing them for 66 years. The nails have a combined measurement of 358.1 inches (909.6 centimeters), with his thumbnail as the longest single nail at 77.8 inches

Jul 12, 2018, 18:58 PM IST
