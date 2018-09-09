हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
BJP assures to come back with more number of seat in 2019 Lok Sabha polls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other party members attended the second day of the BJP National Meet. Home minister Rajnath Singh said that nobody will be homeless by 2022. BJP is very confident that it will come back in 2019 Lok Sabha polls with more number of seats.

Sep 09, 2018, 13:58 PM IST
